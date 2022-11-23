Uncertainty over fate of two disqualified AIADMK councillors in Tirunelveli

November 23, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation council meeting to be held on November 30 is going to be interesting as the DMK-dominant council will decide the fate of two disqualified AIADMK members by formally approving of their disqualification for not attending three consecutive meetings or restore their councillorship by nullifying the automatic disqualification as per Corporation by-laws.

The Corporation initiated steps in October for disqualifying the two councillors. As per the bylaws of Coimbatore Corporation 1981 Section 59 (1), which is applicable to Tirunelveli Corporation too, any councillor who fails to participate in three consecutive council meetings from the date of commencement of the term of office or the last meeting the member attended, will get automatically disqualified.

Since AIADMK councillors Muthulakshmi (ward 2), P. Jeganathan alias Ganesan (ward 30), who was former Deputy Mayor, and Amutha (ward 31) did not attend the council meetings held on July 29 and August 24, 2022, reminders were sent to them through registered post on September 15 asking them to participate in the council meeting on September 21.

While Ms. Amudha participated in that meeting, Ms. Muthulakshmi and Mr. Jeganathan did not attend it and got automatically disqualified. Hence, the Corporation tabled before the council a proposal for approving the disqualification of the two AIADMK members in the agenda for the council meeting held on October 28.

Meanwhile, the two AIADMK councillors obtained an interim stay on the proposed action against them from court.

“Hence, this proposal could not be taken up for discussion,” Mayor P.M. Saravanan announced in the council meeting on October 28.

Interestingly, the AIADMK councillors facing disqualification participated in the council meeting held on October 28. After participating in the meeting for a while and signing in the attendance register, Mr. Jeganathan left the hall. Since Ms. Muthulakshmi’s name did not figure in the council meeting attendance register, she brought it to the attention of Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, who ensured the inclusion of her name in the register and she signed in it.