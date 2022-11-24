Unauthorized old age home sealed

November 24, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

NAGERCOIL

An unauthorised home for the senior citizens was sealed by the officials at Puththeri here on Thursday.

According to Collector M. Aravind, complaints were received from the public about the old age home being run in a house at Parasakthi Garden in Puththeri without proper permission. Subsequently, a team of officials from Department of Social Welfare inspected the home on Thursday.

 On getting information about the raid to be conducted by the officials, the inmates of the home were shifted to some other building in the same area. When the security of the home was picked up for interrogation, he took the officials to the place where the inmates – four men and two women - had been kept.

As the old age home had not been registered and no records maintained there, the home, run by one Jacob of Shanthapuram, it was sealed by the revenue and social welfare department officials.

 “The inmates have been shifted to an authorised registered old age home,” Mr. Aravind said.

