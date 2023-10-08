Unauthorised toll collectors make a killing at fish and flower markets

October 08, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MADURAI

In a daring misuse of a public facility, some unauthorised persons collect fee from vehicles entering the fish market and flower market near the integrated bus stand in Mattuthavani, allege a group of rights activists.

The activists say the daily toll collection in these two markets may be in the range of ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 from two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

According to the data, collected from the Corporation of Madurai, the activists say the contractor, the highest bidder, had paid ₹73 lakh each for both the fish and flower markets. It included GST to the Corporation. In the absence of fresh tenders, the existing arrangement of collection through unauthorised persons has been going on, they say.

On an average, 200 two-wheelers, 100 four-wheelers and other vehicles come to the market every day. The fee collected for two-wheeler is ₹40 and for four-wheeler it is ₹70. As for the fish market, 500 two-wheelers and 150 four-wheelers use it every day. And the fee collected is ₹20 for two-wheeler and ₹60 for a four-wheeler.

Though the Corporation had deputed its bill collector, the actual collection is being done by some individuals, the activists say.

As the Corporation Commissioner was unavailable for a comment, The Hindu spoke to a senior official in the Revenue section. The official said that in the absence of the contract being awarded to the highest bidder for these two markets, the bill collectors were deployed for collection of the toll from vehicles. However, the official did not divulge anything else.

The activists say they have submitted a memorandum to the Corporation authorities for swift action as the daily collection by these unauthorised persons meant a huge loss to the exchequer. They suspect that the unauthorised persons had been employed by some DMK men, who may be sharing the loot, as the revenue officials were nonchalant in their response.

The activists also say they plan to approach the court seeking an independent probe into such collection since it is a huge revenue loss to the Corporation.

