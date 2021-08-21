Unauthorised temple structure razed down

Madurai

The Madurai district administration razed down an unauthorised temple structure built in a kanmai in IIangipatti village in the district on Saturday. The structure had no idol inside. The demolition drive took place following a High Court direction to remove encroachments.

In July, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had directed the authorities to remove a new temple that was built inside the waterbody. The court was informed that there was no idol inside the structure.

Taking cognisance of the reports submitted in the case, the court directed the authorities to take necessary steps to maintain the waterbody and remove the encroachments. The order was passed on a batch of petitions filed by the local villagers.

They had opposed the earlier move of the authorities to remove the encroachment on the waterbody, including the removal of the temple. The court observed that waterbodies are required to be protected.

The court said that the petitioners had no locus standi to file the writ petitions before the court and disposed of the batch of petitions.