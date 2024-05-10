Unauthorised parking of autorickshaws on East Aavani Moola Street is more than a traffic problem

Unauthorised parking of autorickshaws on East Aavani Moola Street between Amman Sannathi junction and Nandhi statue junction is blocking free flow of vehicular movement.

Traffic movement on Aavani Moola Streets has been made one-way because of the narrow width of the carriage way.

Madurai City Traffic Police have provided only parking of two-wheelers on one side of the road leaving the rest portion of the street for movement of vehicles.

However, share autorickshaw drivers are audacious in parking the vehicles one after the other next to the row of parked two-wheelers on this small stretch of some 100 metres.

“The purpose of parking the autos at this stretch is to lure the devotees coming out of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple through Amman Sannathi. In their competition to take more passengers, the drivers park as many as 10 autorickshaws here,” says a shopkeeper.

The parking of autorickshaws next to the two-wheelers takes away a considerable carriage way space leading to chocking of traffic flow.

“Often, the autorickshaw drivers shout at customers who try to park their two-wheelers in front of the shops to buy goods and chase them away. The drivers ask the riders to park the bikes at the parking lot,” the shopkeeper said.

The autorickshaw drivers also gang up against the shopkeepers when they question them. “This leads of frequent quarrels between the shopkeepers. Sometimes, it also leads to scuffles,” one of them said.

Except for one ‘tall’ traffic police posted at this very Amman Sannathi Junction, no other traffic police take cognizance of the unauthorised parking even if it causes traffic jam.

“When the ‘tall’ policeman comes for duty, the drivers do not muster courage to park here,” the shopkeeper said.

Though the haphazard parking looks like only traffic rules violation, the organised way of unauthorised parking is threatening to snowball into a law and order problem.

The shopkeepers want the Madurai City Traffic Police to regulate traffic and put an end to the nuisance before it turns for the worse.

