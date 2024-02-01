ADVERTISEMENT

Unauthorised constructions: HC seeks State’s response to its suggestions

February 01, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought response from the State to its suggestion to constitute a high-level committee to monitor and prevent unauthorised constructions in corporations and municipalities coming under its jurisdiction. It also sought the State’s response to another suggestion on comprehensive guidelines to prevent such unauthorised constructions.

Earlier, taking a serious view of the unauthorised constructions in the urban local bodies, a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar had observed that it was the right time to pass orders for constituting a high-level committee to monitor such unauthorised constructions and take necessary action for their removal.

The court had taken into account that several petitions were filed before it for the removal of the unauthorised constructions and those built in deviation of approved plans, and sought reports containing details of such unauthorised constructions.

It had observed that the Commissioners of the Corporations and Municipalities were not taking stringent action against such constructions.

The court on several occasions had taken a serious view and issued necessary directions for the removal of such constructions. Despite court orders, the authorities concerned slept over the matter and no action was taken for stopping the violation, the court observed, and adjourned the hearing in a batch of petitions pertaining to the issue by two weeks.

