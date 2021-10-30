Unauthorised construction: HC seeks response from administration

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a response from the authorities in a public interest litigation petition that complained about an industrial unit operating within a residential area in Reethapuram, Kalkulam in Kanniyakumari district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar ordered notice in a PIL petition filed by V. Thiraviam of Reethapuram, Kanniyakumari district. She complained that Selva Electrical Industries was operating without prior approval from authorities.

She sought a direction to the authorities to take appropriate action against the unauthorised construction in Reethapuram. The case was adjourned for further hearing.