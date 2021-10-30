Madurai

Unauthorised construction: HC seeks response from administration

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a response from the authorities in a public interest litigation petition that complained about an industrial unit operating within a residential area in Reethapuram, Kalkulam in Kanniyakumari district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar ordered notice in a PIL petition filed by V. Thiraviam of Reethapuram, Kanniyakumari district. She complained that Selva Electrical Industries was operating without prior approval from authorities.

She sought a direction to the authorities to take appropriate action against the unauthorised construction in Reethapuram. The case was adjourned for further hearing.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2021 8:17:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/unauthorised-construction-hc-seeks-response-from-administration/article37255675.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY