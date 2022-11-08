Unattended van near Dindigul railway station sparks panic

Police on Tuesday inspect a van, which had been parked near Dindigul railway station for a few days. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

After an unattended van bearing Tiruppur registration number parked near Dindigul railway station sparked panic, police rushed to the spot and inspected the vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

On being alerted by the public at around 1.45 p.m. to the presence of the van near the railway station for a few days, Dindigul Town North police, along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a sniffer dog, inspected of the vehicle. The van contained an old suitcase, a travel bag, pressing iron, daily newspaper and a few clothes.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said the owner of the vehicle was found to be a native of Dindigul, who was in Delhi now. “When contacted, he said he is bound to reach Dindigul in a few days and will secure the van,” he added.

Mr. Baskaran said surveillance had been increased at bus stands and railway stations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gandhigram Rural Institute near Dindigul on Friday.

“As part of security arrangements, the police are engaged in inspecting abandoned and unattended vehicles in the city,” he added.

The van, which had punctured tyres, had ‘Masha Allah’ written in Arabic font on the front. It was later towed away by the police.