Unaccounted money seized

Sivakasi

In a check conducted at the office of Survey Section in Sivakasi Taluk office on Thursday, sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption seized unaccounted money of ₹ 70,200.

Acting on a tip-off that huge bribe money was being collected in the office, Deputy Inspection Cell Officer, Ponraj, along with sleuths of DVAC, led by Virudhunagar unit Deputy Superintendent of Police, P. Karuppaiah, conducted the check at around 6 p.m.

The officials seized ₹ 57,000 from a private person Ponraj and another ₹ 12,500 from another private person Arumugam. The sleuths also found that a bundle of ₹ 700 thrown under a steal almirah of the Head Surveyor Balasubramanian.

Investigation revealed that some of the records pertaining to patta transfer were found in the two-wheeler of Ponraj. Neither Ponraj nor the staff in the office could give a convincing reply as to how the office records were in a private individual’s possession.

Inquiry revealed that Ponraj was acting as a broker for Balasubramanian to collect bribe money, a DVAC source said.

A case has been booked against all the three persons. Further enquiry is under way.