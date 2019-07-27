Unaccounted cash seized from Motor Vehicle Inspector

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing personnel seized unaccounted cash of ₹49,000 from a Motor Vehicle Inspector during a surprise check in the Regional Transport Office on Saturday.

Sources in the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing said surprise check, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Mathiyalagan, was conducted in the Regional Transport Office at Pandaarapuram near here on Saturday following information that hefty financial transaction was being done in the office on a weekly holiday.

When the team entered the RTO office, Motor Vehicle Inspector Senthilkumar swiftly left the office in his car. However, the police team intercepted the car and checked the vehicle and seized ₹ 49,000 in cash. As Senthilkumar could not submit acceptable documents for carrying the unaccounted cash, it was seized.

Mr. Mathiyalagan took Senthilkumar to the RTO office where they continued their raid and checked all the rooms and the computers there.

During investigation, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing personnel found that Senthilkumar was transferred from the RTO Office at Thiruchengode to Kanniyakumari district after being trapped there while accepting bribe.

Further investigations are on.