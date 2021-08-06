Unaccounted cash seized from former panchayat union chairman

Ramanathapuram

06 August 2021 19:49 IST

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC) police seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹14 lakh, 88 sovereigns of gold jewels, immovable property documents and blank cheques from the premises of one Naganathan, who was formerly Bogalur panchayat union chairman near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district.

The former AIADMK functionary had recently joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin in Chennai, DMK functionaries said.

Following complaints of misappropriation of funds and malpractice in a few government contracts implemented in the Panchayat Union between 2011-16, the V&AC had conducted preliminary inquiries. On Friday, a team led by DSP Unnikrishnan and two Inspectors of Police and others searched the premises with a court directive, officials said.

The police officers reportedly seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹14 lakh, gold jewels, blank cheques and some documents pertaining to immovable assets. However, an officer said that they had returned the gold jewels after assessing the weight, but took the cash and other documents. The former Bogalur PU chairman is currently the chairman of Agriculture Marketing Committee in the district.

Further investigation was on.