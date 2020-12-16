Unaccounted cash seized during DVAC raid

In a surprise check, officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹39,000 unaccounted money from the premises of the office of Assistant Executive Engineer, Rural Development, Srivilliputur, on Wednesday.

Based on information that bribe was being paid to officials by panchayat presidents, secretaries and contractors, a team led by Deputy Inspection Cell Officer Senthivel and Deputy Superintendent of Police, P. Karuppiah, conducted a surprise check.

The officials found ₹12,000 unaccounted money in possession of a contractor, Vignesh Ramana and ₹27,000 in the two-wheeler of a retired office assistant, Alagumuthu.

The check was conducted in the presence of AEE, Sivagami and AE, Maheswari.

A report on the seizure would be sent to the State Government for further action.

Inspectors of Police (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption), Boominathan and Vimala, were present.