Unaccounted cash of ₹ 1 lakh recovered from DRDA office

November 08, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police recovered unaccounted cash of ₹ 1 lakh from the District Rural Development Agency office here on Wednesday. Following complaints about hefty ‘Deepavali gifts’ being given by contractors to officials of District Rural Development Agency, the DVAC wing police conducted a surprise check in the DRDA office on the Collectorate premises on Wednesday evening. As the police recovered unaccounted cash of ₹ 1 lakh from the office, Assistant Executive Engineer Gowthaman was grilled. Further investigations are on.

