HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unaccounted cash of ₹ 1 lakh recovered from DRDA office

November 08, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police recovered unaccounted cash of ₹ 1 lakh from the District Rural Development Agency office here on Wednesday. Following complaints about hefty ‘Deepavali gifts’ being given by contractors to officials of District Rural Development Agency, the DVAC wing police conducted a surprise check in the DRDA office on the Collectorate premises on Wednesday evening. As the police recovered unaccounted cash of ₹ 1 lakh from the office, Assistant Executive Engineer Gowthaman was grilled. Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.