Ulagani villagers oppose new quarry operations; say public hearing was an ‘eyewash’

Participants, at the public hearing meeting convened by Kallikudi panchayat on Wednesday for setting up a stone quarry in Ulagani, cited the lackadaisical attitude of the administration in not properly informing the public and choosing an inappropriate location for the gathering.

Despite the fact that the proposed quarry was to come at a location near Ulagani and Chinna Ulagani, only some residents of the villages were informed at the last minute about the hearing.

Some villagers alleged that before they got to know about the public hearing, it was only through a few of their acquaintances working at a panchayat office that they got to know about the quarry issue.

S. Kaliraj, a villager from Ulagani said, despite the late information, few villagers who thought of registering their opposition for the quarry operation dropped their plan of attending the hearing after learning that the meeting was organised at a hall at Melakottai near Tirumangalam, about 10-kms away from Ulagani.

“A public hearing should be at a place near the earmarked site, the administration’s move to conduct it 10kms away shows their disinterest in hearing the public’s opinion,” he added.

The 35-acre-quarry site which was earmarked for the operation was next to about 7 to 8 quarries. The use of powerful explosives for breaking rocks was already a problem to the villages nearby, as the deafening sound sends shock waves in the entire area, he said.

Besides, the quarry operators would violate the government rules on load capacity restrictions for transporting quarried stones through villages roads .

“This not only damages the roads, but also poses danger to the villagers. Motorists passing near quarry roads never know when a lorry was going to block or hit them, Mr. Kaliraj said.

Another villager M. Rathinakumar of Chinna Ulagani said, the quarry operation over decades had made the entire village of Achangulam, and another nearby village, unfit to reside.

“Operating for several years, the stones and dust have badly polluted the water and air. Farmers find it very difficult to grow healthy crops despite trying various ways to escape the pollution,” he added.

Selvaraj, an environmental activist from Melur said, the outsiders who went to the public hearing were stopped by the persons of the quarry company in front of the officials

“There are no rules which say that outsiders should not register their opinion on public matters. This is not just the problem of Ulagani villagers, as the quarry if started operation, would destroy the entire ecosystem in the area,” he noted.