UK-returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Madurai

The 38-year-old has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital and his condition is stable officials said, while his samples have been sent for testing of the new variant of COVID-19

A 38-year-old man, who was one of the returnees to Madurai from the United Kingdom being monitored by Health Department officials, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently under treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar said that the State government had given a list of 88 persons who had returned from the United Kingdom to Madurai from November 26 till date. Following the rapid spread of a new variant of the novel coronavirus in the U.K., Health Department officials across the state are strictly monitoring all those who have returned from foreign countries, especially the U.K.

Dr. Arjun Kumar said that RT-PCR tests were conducted for 48 persons who had come from the U.K. and one person has tested positive. The patient is a resident of Madurai Corporation and had travelled to Madurai on November 26. All his primary contacts have tested COVID-19 negative and are home quarantined.

“Samples and the test result of the patient have been sent to the State government to check if the person has been infected by the new variant of the novel coronavirus,” Dr. Kumar said.

Patient’s condition stable

GRH Dean J. Sangumani said that the patient’s condition was stable. The patient was asymptomatic and the CT scan shows that there was no lung involvement, he added.

Officials from the Health Department said that it was unlikely that the 38-year-old patient was infected by the new variant of the novel coronavirus. “He had reached Madurai nearly one month back and it was unlikely that the incubation period of the new strain of the coronavirus could be this long. It is more likely that he would have been infected after he reached Madurai,” said an official.

Nevertheless, it was important that the public follow safety measures like wearing face masks, maintaining adequate distance from each other in public places and frequently washing of their hands, said Dr. Sangumani.

Airport steps up monitoring

The monitoring of passengers from foreign countries has been stepped up at Madurai airport, said Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan. Two teams of health staff have been deployed to monitor domestic as well as international passengers. “While there are no direct flights to Madurai from Europe, passengers take a direct flight from other countries like Dubai and Singapore,” he said.

Dr. Arjun Kumar said that samples were being lifted from all passengers travelling from the U.K. “They are strictly monitored and are ensured that they are under home quarantine,” he said. Samples were also lifted from passengers from other foreign countries if they do not have a COVID-19 negative test report conducted within 96 hours prior to the flight departure, he added.

He also said that the hotel quarantine facility was ready to accommodate passengers.