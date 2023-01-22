UK delegates to visit Tamil Nadu shortly to identify offshore wind farm spots

January 22, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Following Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji’s recent visit to the United Kingdom to explore the possibilities of installing offshore windmills along the advantageous Tamil Nadu coast, delegates from the northwestern European nation are likely to land here in near future to locate the sites and identify possible partners for generating the green energy.

Addressing a group of entrepreneurs from Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi in a meet organised in Palayamkottai on Saturday night by Tirunelveli District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TDCCI), British Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala, Chandru Iyer, who is also the Deputy Trade Commissioner, South Asia Investment, said the United Kingdom the global leader in offshore wind farms and hence was reaping the benefits of offshore windmills, was keen on joining hands with the Tamil Nadu investors in this front for generating clean and green energy throughout the year.

This effort was being made in continuation of Mr. Senthil Balaji’s recent visit to the UK. “Since the stretch between Rameswaram and Thoothukudi is suitable for offshore wind farms, the delegates may visit this region,” he said.

Mr. Chandru, having ancestral roots in Valliyoor in the district, invited the investors and entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu to the United Kingdom to explore their potential markets there and also in the entire Europe.

“Investment and bilateral trade ties should be a cyclic process as the investors from both the countries should visit and meet their prospective partners to identify win-win situations. We are here to facilitate your visits and meetings so that the trade between India and the UK, which stands at 29 Billion Pound Sterling now, should go up to 100 Billion Pound by 2030,” Mr. Chandru noted.

While stating that potential for exporting vegetables to the UK from here was huge, he said the entrepreneurs and the exporters here could even look for exporting ‘halwa’ from Tirunelveli.

Collector V. Vishnu lauded British Embassy’s ‘Look Down South’ approach with Tamil Nadu being one of world’s top 50 economies, which was dreaming of achieving 1trillion dollar business by 2030.

The Collector also highlighted the investments made in the district by Bosch, TATA, Vikram Solar and other companies and the investor-friendly climate prevailing in the district.

President of TDCCI, Gunasingh Chelladurai, whose company is one of the first few companies to install windmills in the Aralvaimozhi stretch, said that with major push being given for generating power from clean non-conventional energy sources, the Centre had set the target of producing 500 GW power through renewable energy sources by 2030 and had planned to generate 35 GW solar and wind power each, in which Gujarat and Tamil Nadu would be major players.

Of this projected quantum of 500 GW power, solar energy would be 300 GW while other renewable energy sources would be optimally tapped to generate remaining 200 GW. As Tamil Nadu had the potential to generate 35 GW wind power including 30 GW in Dhanushkodi alone, the hitherto barren coastlines could be dotted with the installation of windmills.

“To take this venture to the next level, the offshore wind farm proposals have come up from the UK, which is an encouraging sign,” Mr. Gunasingh said.

Senior Adviser, Inward Investments, British Embassy, Sundheep Balu, and Assistant Collector (Training) S. Gokul spoke.