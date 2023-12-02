HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UGD works at Othakadai will start soon: Minister

December 02, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Madurai  

The Hindu Bureau

“Underground Drainage (UGD) works worth ₹ 82 lakh would be started soon at Othakadai,” said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy. 

After distributing the insurance identity cards at the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme camp at Y. Othakadai in Madurai on Saturday, Mr. Moorthy said that by using the health insurance an individual could avail treatment up to ₹ 5 lakh.  

“To include more number of people in the insurance scheme, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed to conduct 100 camps in different places to reach more number of people,” he added.  

We had requested more doctors and nurses for the Y. Othakadai Primary Health Centre from the Department of Health and Family Welfare to cater to the health needs of the increasing population, he said.  

“We have got the approval for the construction of 100 overhead tanks in the Madurai East Assembly constituency to resolve the issue of water scarcity,” he said. 

Collector M.S. Sangeetha was present at the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.