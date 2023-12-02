UGD works at Othakadai will start soon: Minister

December 02, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Madurai

“Underground Drainage (UGD) works worth ₹ 82 lakh would be started soon at Othakadai,” said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy.

After distributing the insurance identity cards at the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme camp at Y. Othakadai in Madurai on Saturday, Mr. Moorthy said that by using the health insurance an individual could avail treatment up to ₹ 5 lakh.

“To include more number of people in the insurance scheme, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed to conduct 100 camps in different places to reach more number of people,” he added.

We had requested more doctors and nurses for the Y. Othakadai Primary Health Centre from the Department of Health and Family Welfare to cater to the health needs of the increasing population, he said.

“We have got the approval for the construction of 100 overhead tanks in the Madurai East Assembly constituency to resolve the issue of water scarcity,” he said.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha was present at the event.