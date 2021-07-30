UGD work to be over in six months

The port town will get a convention centre to be created on 25 acres, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan has said.

While reviewing the progress of ongoing Smart City projects here in the presence of Monitoring Officer G. Prakash on Friday, Ms. Geetha said that the proposed convention centre would come up on the land opposite Fisheries College and Research Institute where the expos by the business community and conventions could be organised.

Moreover, steps had been taken to establish a science and technology park on an outlay of ₹25 crore at Ambedkar Nagar and a multi-purpose hall near VVD overhead tank park, she said.

On delay in commissioning the underground drainage project, the minister said the officials concerned and the contractors had been instructed to complete and commission the project within six months. Moreover, steps had been taken to extend the project to the Corporation’s extension areas at a cost of ₹100 crore.