UGC sanctions ₹1 crore to Alagappa University

Karaikudi

Professor N. Rajendran, Vice-Chancellor, Alagappa University, has said the University Grants Commission (UGC) has sanctioned ₹one crore to the university under the “Scheme for Trans-disciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy” (STRIDE) programme.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day ‘International Workshop on Design and Development of Technology enabled Courseware’ here on Friday, he said Alagappa University was one of the four higher educational institutions in Tamil Nadu to receive the award under STRIDE, which aims at sustainable development with a focus on improving environmental values and health.

Pointing out that education was the backbone of society, he said digital learning has become an inevitable factor in the current scenario owing to enormous technological development. “Adopting technology based multimedia teaching has become essential today for efficient teaching and teachers should update their subject knowledge,” he said.

He said ‘Vision 2030’ and New Education Policy-2019 have been drawn to enhance Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher educational institutions to 50% in a decade at the national-level from the existing 26.6%. The balance 25% increase in the next ten years has to be done without sacrificing the quality of education, he said.

Senthilnathan, Director, Centre for Human Resources Development, Bharathidasan University, said teachers should learn to design and develop courseware creatively with the help of modern technology so as to improve the comprehending power and retaining capacity of the learner. “Preparing a script for multimedia usage involves creativity and imagination,” he said.

Jeyagopi, Associate Professor, Teacher Training Institute, Selangor, Malayasia, highlighted the importance and components of technology enabled courseware. E-learning was a student-centric innovation with attractive learning environment compared to the traditional ways, he said.

Professor Mustafizur Rahman, Professor and Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Science, City University, Dhaka, Bangladesh, suggested that developing countries should increase the use of multi-media technology to impart quality education to stakeholders. E-learning was a revolution in the field of education but face to face communication was equally important in education, he said. Teacher Educators, Research Scholars and PG Students in Education attended the workshop.