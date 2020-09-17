UGC grants approval for B. Voc., M. Voc. courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given approval to The American College Community College to offer four Bachelor of Vocation (B. Voc.) courses and four Masters of Vocation (M. Voc.) programmes.
The college was granted permission to establish a community college in 2015, according to a press release from Principal M. Davamani Christober. The new B.Voc courses that are given approval are Horticulture, Industrial Biotechnology, Data Science, and Health and Sanitation. The M. Voc. courses that are given approval are Aquaculture, Medical Lab Technology, Food Processing and Preservation and Media Technology.
A professor said anyone who had cleared Class 12 examinations can apply for the B. Voc. courses. “If students complete the first year of the B. Voc courses, they will be given diploma certificates. If they complete the second year, they will be given advanced diploma certificates. This is an additional benefit with these courses,” he said.
These courses, which give importance to entrepreneurship, will be highly beneficial for the students. There is no age limit for these courses, said the release.
