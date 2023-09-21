Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews progress of schemes

September 21, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday presided over a meeting held at the Madurai Collectorate to review progress of various welfare schemes and projects being implemented in the district.

Speaking at the review meeting, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the government had launched a separate department, ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari,’ to look into the grievances of people.

In Madurai district, of the 1.07 lakh petitions received, 74,805 were accepted and 30,602 rejected. Works had been initiated with regard to 1,772 petitions. He told the officials to look into the petitions and redress the grievances without delay.

He said that 949 schools in the district covering 52,298 students benefited under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme - the objective was to ensure that students do not attend classes hungry and improve the strength in government schools.

Taking into account that a Special Project Implementation team had inspected a school in Veerapandi and found that only one type of vegetable was used in ‘sambar’ instead of five vegetables, he directed the Collector to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

In Madurai district, loans were given to 11,767 self-help groups in rural areas and 5,605 in urban areas, A total of 17,372 SHGs in the district had benefitted. The government had fixed a target of ₹980 crore for loan disbursal for this fiscal. So far, ₹466.56 crore had been disbursed.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy; Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan; Secretary of Special Programme Implementation Department Darez Ahamed; Collector M.S. Sangeetha; Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth; Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan; Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar; Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan; Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad; District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel; District Rural Development Agency Project Director Monica Rana; MLAs G. Thalapathi and A. Venkatesan were present.

Later, he honoured senior party cadre with purse at a function organised in the city.