Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews development works in Thoothukudi district

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday said that the Tamil Nadu government has been implementing various development projects in Thoothukudi district including the 1,156 acre international furniture park and ₹300 crore worth Tiruchendur Master Plan Project.

Speaking at a review meeting held on the ongoing development projects in Thoothukudi district, he highlighted that the Tamil Nadu government has implemented several development projects in Thoothukudi district, including the construction of mini tidel park at a cost of ₹30 crore, international furniture park spanning over 1150 acre at an outlay of ₹1,000 crore and ₹300 crore worth Tiruchendur master plan project for the development of the district. He added that these initiatives would also increase the employment opportunities in the district.

The review meeting chaired by Udhayanidhi Stalin was held at the Collector’s office in Thoothukudi.

He also inspected the progress of various schemes of the Tamil Nadu government like the “Mudalvarin Mugavari”, “Makkaludan Mudalvar” and “Neengal Nalama”. He also urged the civic officials to expedite the implementation of these schemes. He distributed various welfare assistance at a cost of ₹206.46 crore to 7,893 people. The assistance was provided across various departments including revenue, rural development, differently abled welfare board, agriculture, horticulture, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department and TAHDCO.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the Minister said “As per the direction of the Chief Minister, we are reviewing the progress of various schemes across the State. We are also assessing the status of schemes and development projects implemented in the last three and half years along with their current situation and completion timelines.” “If there are any delays in the projects, we will work with district officials and Ministers to ensure the swift completion of the project,” he added.

Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister of fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, District Collector K. Elambahavath, superintendent of Police Albert John, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan among others were present at the meeting.