Udhayanidhi Stalin assures to look into grievances of TNROA, says its president

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has promised to redress the grievances of the revenue department officials, said Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA) state president M.P. Murugaiyan at Madurai on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the TNROA had held its 16th state conference in Chennai a few days ago in which they had submitted a memorandum seeking the government’s intervention in redressing their grievances.

The demands included filling up vacancies in new districts formed in the State, posting of OA (office assistants) in the department and among others.

The Minister, in his address said that CM M.K. Stalin is aware of the demands of the revenue and disaster management department officials. “Whenever the DMK party came to power, it has always been friendly with the official machinery and considered their just demands without fail,” he stressed.

The late CM M. Karunanidhi had always given a special place for the revenue department as it played a pivotal role in reaching the welfare schemes of the government to the masses. Following the footsteps of late ‘Kalaignar’ the present government would fulfil the demands and ensure that the employees worked in a cordial environment.

In his address, TN Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said that out of 15 demands placed before him by the TNROA office-bearers, the Chief Minister had implemented 12 among them. He assured to consider the remaining three demands too in a positive manner and added that the DMK government would always be with the revenue department officials. He also recalled the days when the revenue officials were jailed during the AIADMK regime and underlined that the DMK party considered revenue department as the ‘mother of all the departments’.

About 7000 members of the TNROA attended the conference and a rally was taken out to mark the event. Earlier, TNROA state general secretary S. Sankaralingam read out the demands. Chennai TNROA unit district president M. Ramu welcomed and state treasurer V Somasundaram proposed a vote of thanks.