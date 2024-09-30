Udhayanidhi Stalin accorded warm reception in Madurai

A day after taking charge as Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, received a rousing welcome at Madurai Airport on Monday evening by Ministers and officials.

Mr. Udhayanidhi who has reached Madurai to attend various government events in Virudhunagar district on October 1, was enthusiastically received by the party cadre all along the way to the private hotel where he halted.

Minister for Commercial Tax and Registration P. Moorthy, Minister for Digital Services and Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan along with Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha welcomed Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Since it was his first visit to the district after taking charge as Deputy Chief Minister, the party cadre expressed their happiness conducting cultural performances.