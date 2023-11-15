Udhayanidhi launches DMK youth wing’s State-wide bike rally

November 15, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

DMK youth wing leader and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday launched a State-wide bike rally undertaken by cadre of the party’s youth wing from Kanniyakumari ahead of its State conference scheduled in Salem on December 17.

Mr Udhayanidhi appealed to the party youth wing members to take the State Government’s schemes to the public and enlighten them about steps being taken to uplift their living standards. He urged them to explain the Centre’s ‘authoritarian attitude’ and its ‘systematic denial of States’ rights by interfering in State affairs’.

“Even though Tamil Nadu, through taxes, has given ₹25,000 crore to the Central exchequer in the past nine years, the Narendra Modi-led Union Government has given back only ₹ 2,000 crore,” he claimed. “So, we have to fight with the Centre to win back our rights for developing Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

He urged the youth to actively participate in the DMK’s ongoing signature campaign seeking abolition of NEET. “We have obtained 10 lakh signatures through postcards and online signatures have been submitted by nine lakh people. We should expedite it to achieve the target of 50 lakh signatures to be submitted to the DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the youth wing conference,” he said.

Party leaders including Ministers T. Mano Thangaraj and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Nagercoil Corporation Mayor R. Mahesh and former MP Helen Davidson were present.

The bike rally with 188 persons will cover all 234 Assembly segments travelling 8,400 kms in 15 days. The Kanniyakumari group will cover all southern districts.

Separate groups of rallyists will cover western, northern and delta regions before reaching Salem.

