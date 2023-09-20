Udhayanidhi hands over debit cards to Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam beneficiaries

September 20, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday handed over debit cards to over 500 women heads of families in Madurai district as part of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam. He also unveiled a statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said that 1.06 crore women heads of families would get ₹1,000 under the Kalaignar Women’s Rights Grant Scheme. Periyar’s dream of women empowerment was becoming a reality under the Dravidian Model of Governance, he said.

He said that the government was implementing various schemes for the welfare of women. Welfare schemes were launched to encourage girl students to take up higher studies. Women empowerment would empower society, he said.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Secretary of Special Programme Implementation Department Darez Ahamed, Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar and other officials were present at the event.

Later, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the upcoming Grand Arena for jallikattu at Keelakarai in Alanganallur. He said that the project was being implemented at a total cost of ₹44 crore. Out of the 67 acres identified for the grand project, 16 acres had been earmarked for the arena. He said that it was part of the Iconic Projects and would be completed by December so that it can host next year’s jallikattu event in Alanganallur. He also inspected the tower block coming up on Government Rajaji Hospital premises.

He handed over ₹2 lakh from Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation to national judo player Parithi Vigneshwaran who lost his left foot in amputation after a concrete pole that was being installed by Tangedco fell on him in the city in July.

On Tuesday, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin visited an Observation Home on Kamarajar Salai. He inspected the premises to check the basic amenities and whether it was being maintained properly. He interacted with the inmates and the staff about the skill development and counselling provided to them.

