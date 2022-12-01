Udayanidhi presents cricket kits to 1,350 teams

December 01, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau,Srikrishna L 2193

DMK’s youth wing secretary Udayanidhi Stalin distributes crocket kit to a team in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

DMK’s youth wing secretary Udayanidhi Stalin presented cricket kits to 1,350 teams in Madurai, marking the centenary celebrations of K. Anbazhagan, the late finance minister and DMK general secretary, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

DMK functionaries comprising Madurai city, Madurai North and Madurai south districts had organised a meeting in which district secretaries G. Thalapathi and M. Manimaran and Ministers P. Moorthy and P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, senior functionaries Pon Muthuramalingam, Veluchami, P Kulandaivelu, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth and others addressed.

In his brief address, Mr. Udayanidhi said that he was overwhelmed by the support from the cadre and senior functionaries. He assured to do take the ideologies of the party to the masses through such meetings. He also recollected the sacrifices of Anbazhagan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The youth wing would help needy people and would make use of the opportunity to extend a helping hand on such occasions, wherein the late leaders’ significant contributions would also be remembered, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US