Udayanidhi presents cricket kits to 1,350 teams

December 01, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau,Srikrishna L 2193
DMK’s youth wing secretary Udayanidhi Stalin distributes crocket kit to a team in Madurai on Thursday.

DMK’s youth wing secretary Udayanidhi Stalin distributes crocket kit to a team in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

DMK’s youth wing secretary Udayanidhi Stalin presented cricket kits to 1,350 teams in Madurai, marking the centenary celebrations of K. Anbazhagan, the late finance minister and DMK general secretary, on Thursday.

DMK functionaries comprising Madurai city, Madurai North and Madurai south districts had organised a meeting in which district secretaries G. Thalapathi and M. Manimaran and Ministers P. Moorthy and P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, senior functionaries Pon Muthuramalingam, Veluchami, P Kulandaivelu, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth and others addressed.

In his brief address, Mr. Udayanidhi said that he was overwhelmed by the support from the cadre and senior functionaries. He assured to do take the ideologies of the party to the masses through such meetings. He also recollected the sacrifices of Anbazhagan.

The youth wing would help needy people and would make use of the opportunity to extend a helping hand on such occasions, wherein the late leaders’ significant contributions would also be remembered, he said.

