May 25, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

Taking a dig at the AIADMK for “pledging its self-respect” and having “surrendered” to the BJP, DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udayanidhi Stalin on Thursday said the people should not lose or pledge their self-respect, which had been synonymous with the DMK from its inception.

Speaking at a party functionary’s wedding function here, he appealed to the newlywed couple to follow the ideals of the DMK, which practised self-respect and social justice. “We never surrender to anyone for personal motives... The party has been following the ideals of Anna, Periyar and Kalaignar and other stalwarts who had sacrificed themselves for the well-being of the Tamils,” he said.

Mr. Udayanidhi said the couple should set an example to society and take both happiness and sorrow equally. “Times may change, but the character and the ideologies should remain the same,” he said and appealed to youngsters to be responsible citizens.

Speaking to reporters, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami was unable to stomach the popularity of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Since assuming office and CM, Mr. Stalin had been working hard so that MNCs could come to Tamil Nadu. “A silent revolution in industrialisation is again taking place in the State under his leadership,” he said.

A whopping ₹3 lakh-crore investments were coming in and much more would come after the GIM to be held next year. In this connection, the CM had gone to Singapore and Japan, he said, adding that Mr. Palaniswami should not mislead the people. “It was only Mr. Palaniswami who was busy fighting with O. Panneerselvam and vice-versa for power,” he added.

Kundragudi Manimandapam

Mr. Udayanidhi went to Kundrakudi and sought the blessings of Mutt head Ponnambala Adigalar. Later, he garlanded the statue of Kundrakudi Adigal at the Manimandapam, for which late CM M. Karunanidhi had laid the foundation stone and also inaugurated it later.

Minister for Cooperatives K.R. Periakaruppan and Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith were present at the manimandapam.