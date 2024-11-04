ADVERTISEMENT

Uchipuli railway gate develops snag; for seven hours Madurai-Rameswaram NH sees traffic diversion

Published - November 04, 2024 09:28 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Technicians rectifying the snag at the Uchapuli railway gate in Ramanathapuram district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following some technical snag, the Uchipuli railway level crossing gate could not be lifted for about seven hours as a result of which, vehicles were directed to pass through Irumeni village in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said that the railway gate at the Madurai-Rameswaram National Highway was closed at around 4.30 a.m. to allow the Chennai-Mandapam Sethu Express to pass through the point. After the train crossed, when the gate keeper tried to lift the gate, it could not be opened.

Though some technicians were rushed to the spot, the cable fault could not be attended at once, officials said and added that it was finally rectified by 11.30 a.m.

Traffic police said that being a Monday, many educational institutions vehicles were diverted to pass through the nearby village. Tourists were also told to take the diversion and vehicular traffic was restored after about seven hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US