Uchipuli railway gate develops snag; for seven hours Madurai-Rameswaram NH sees traffic diversion

Following some technical snag, the Uchipuli railway level crossing gate could not be lifted for about seven hours as a result of which, vehicles were directed to pass through Irumeni village in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

Officials said that the railway gate at the Madurai-Rameswaram National Highway was closed at around 4.30 a.m. to allow the Chennai-Mandapam Sethu Express to pass through the point. After the train crossed, when the gate keeper tried to lift the gate, it could not be opened.

Though some technicians were rushed to the spot, the cable fault could not be attended at once, officials said and added that it was finally rectified by 11.30 a.m.

Traffic police said that being a Monday, many educational institutions vehicles were diverted to pass through the nearby village. Tourists were also told to take the diversion and vehicular traffic was restored after about seven hours.

