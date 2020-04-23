Uchipuli PHC sealed as nurse tests positive

After a 27-year-old nurse employed in a primary health centre (PHC) tested positive to COVID-19, the district authorities sealed the centre on Thursday.

According to health officials, the nurse was screening visitors to the PHC over the last few days. She was tested when she began to show symptoms of COVID-19. Preliminary inquiry revealed that she travelled by a government bus to the PHC. Two days ago, she attended a counselling session at the centre.

Also, it was learnt that the nurse met her husband a week ago. All her relatives, including her child, would be screened. She was admitted to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, the officials said.

Inspection

Meanwhile, C. Kamaraj, Special Monitoring Officer for the district, inspected a few locations in R S Mangalam that were declared as containment zones. Already, Paramakudi, Keelakarai, Mandapam and Anandur had been identified as containment zone after positive cases were reported.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said except for 10% all foreign returnees numbering 4,777 persons had completed the mandatory home quarantine.

A three-member panel from the office of the Directorate of Medical Education, Chennai, visited the government hospital at Rameswaram, Mandapam and other places to take stock of the facilities available in isolation wards, an official said.