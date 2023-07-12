UCC will undermine principles of cultural diversity, religious freedom and gender equality, says forum

July 12, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - MADURAI

Save the Nation (‘Nattai Kappom’), a confederation of Civil Society Organisations, has strongly opposed the proposal for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) put forth by the 22nd Law Commission of India and urged it to reconsider the proposal.

In a letter to the Law Commission of India, the Convenor of Save the Nation, C. J. Rajan, said that implementing the Uniform Civil Code would have significant negative consequences on the society and undermine the principles of cultural diversity, religious freedom and gender equality.

India, as a nation, took pride in its cultural pluralism and coexistence of multiple religions, languages, and customs. The proposed UCC, if enforced, would disregard the distinctive practices and traditions of different communities, eroding the rich tapestry of our diverse society, he said.

It was essential to respect and preserve the cultural autonomy of various religious groups and tribes which have thrived for centuries under their respective personal laws and customs. Moreover, the UCC could encroach upon the fundamental right to freedom of religion, a cornerstone of our secular democracy, Mr. Rajan said.

Personal laws were intricately intertwined with religious practices and any attempt to impose a uniform set of laws would violate the basic tenets of religious freedom. Citizens should have the freedom to follow their own religious laws in matters of personal and family affairs, as long as they did not infringe upon the rights of others or contradict the principles of justice and equality, he said.

“Tribes in this country have distinct cultural and customary practices that they had been following for generations. Many tribal communities have a long history of self-governance and autonomy. They often have their own customary laws and systems of justice that they prefer to follow. Implementing a UCC will be seen as a threat to their autonomy and may be perceived as an imposition of mainstream cultural norms on their way of life,” he said.