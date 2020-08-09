Typewriting institutes association moves HC

MADURAI

09 August 2020 18:35 IST

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to file a status report on a public interest litigation petition filed by Tamil Nadu Typewriting-Computer Institutes Association, which sought permission for the members to operate the institutes.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam sought to know if the relief provided to restaurants, gyms and TASMAC shops to function could be extended to typewriting institutes.

The court was hearing the petition filed by L. Senthil, State president of the Association. He said the institutes had many women employees who depended on their income to make ends meet. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, they had been put to much hardship.

The petitioner said he had sent a representation to the State seeking permission to reopen the institutes. He had also given an undertaking that sanitation and physical distancing norms would be followed at the institutes, he said.