Type institutes association moves HC for reopening

11 June 2020 18:15 IST

MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Typewriting, Shorthand, Computer Institutes Sangam moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday seeking a direction to the State government seeking permission for reopening.

The petitioner, S. Soma Sankar of Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district, said since the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown in March, the institutes had been remaining closed and the members and staff were finding it difficult to make ends meet.

Advertising

Advertising

Most of the typing institutes operated from rented buildings and due to the lockdown they were not able to pay rent and salary to their staff. The petitioner said the institutes should be reopened for the welfare of the proprietors and staff of the institutes. More than 10,000 families were dependent on the income arising out of the institutes. The Sangam members would ensure strict adherence to sanitisation and physical distancing norms, he added.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi issued notice to the State government and adjourned the hearing till June 17.