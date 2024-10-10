Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran’s manimandapam getting ready, says PWD Minister after inspection in Paramakudi

The construction of a manimandapam for Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran is under way in Paramakudi at a cost of ₹3 crore, said PWD Minister E. V. Velu here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had announced the construction of the manimandapam in honour of the late leader.

Following this, the government had earmarked 50 cents of land in which the 8460 square feet of building was coming up.

As a mark of respect, the late leaders were being remembered on their birth and death anniversaries in the State. The CM proposed that it should not stop with just garlanding the statues of leaders, but manimandapams should be built and it would be more useful for the visiting public, he added.

Hence, the government has planned to build a 500-seater multi-purpose hall in the manimandapam of Tyagi Immanuel.

Later, Mr Velu inspected the construction of a waiting hall near the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar manimandapam. Every year, the general public visit the memorial here at Pasumpon and there was lack of a proper waiting hall. Hence, the CM has ordered construction of the hall, which could accommodate 1,000 people. It would be user-friendly for the differently abled people also, the Minister added.

The waiting hall, which has a built up area of 10,000 sq ft has come up at at a cost of ₹1.55 crore and would be dedicated to the public by October 30, the day when the leader’s guru puja would be observed here, he said.

Minister R. S. Raja Kannappan, PWD Secretary Mangat Ram Sarma, Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, MP Navas Kani, MLAs Muthuramalingam and S. Murugesan and among others were present during the inspection.