Twon killed as van hits motorcycle

A private firm employee and his cousin were killed in a road accident here on Saturday.

Police said Manikandan, 27, of Kattupudur near Bhoothapandi was taking his cousin Rajeshwari, 22, of the same area on his motorcycle on Saturday to a textile showroom where she was working. When he was crossing the junction between Thuvarankadu and Thittuvilai, a tourist van hit the motorcycle.

When they fell on the road due to the impact, a lorry crushed Rajeshwari on the spot while Manikandan was seriously injured. Even though he was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam, Manikandan succumbed to his injuries.

The Bhoothapandi police have registered a case and picked up van driver Muthukumar for inquiry.