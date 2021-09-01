Two youths undergo gender reassignment surgery at GRH

Madurai

01 September 2021 20:00 IST

Two youths in their twenties underwent female-to-male gender reassignment surgery at Government Rajaji Hospital recently. After a week’s recuperation, both have been discharged.

Both surgeries, which lasted for about two hours each, were performed by a team with specialists drawn from the departments of gynaecology, endocrinology, anaesthesia, psychiatry and plastic surgery.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Dean A. Rathinavel, it is the first time that a gender reassignment procedure has been done at GRH, making it the only centre in south Tamil Nadu to carry out such surgeries. The only other centre in the State with a dedicated clinic for the third gender is Rajiv Gandhi Governmnet General Hospital in Chennai.

The two youths, a 24-year-old M.Com graduate from Madurai and a 21-year-old B. Com graduate from Tirunelveli, have been living as transmen for more than a decade.

Cases for gender alteration surgeries are taken up after much preparation, Dr. S. Sridhar, Head of Endocrinology Department and convener of transgender clinic, GRH, told The Hindu.

“It is important to choose the right candidate because those who undergo the irreversible surgery require lifelong follow-up and hormonal therapy for bone health,” he said.

“Both patients were put on three months of psychiatric counselling and six months of hormonal therapy before the operation,” he said.

They were given a new lease of life by Head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology N. Sumathi, who was assisted by Jeyanthi Prasad and Krishnaveni in removing the uterus, fallopian tubes and ovaries. S. Pappiah and Sudharson were in charge of anaesthesia, while pre-and-postoperative care was provided by Head of Plastic Surgery Suresh Kumar.

Even though the transgender clinic was ready in 2020, it remained under-utilised until two months ago. Close to 200 transgenders have been medically assessed and issued identity cards, while 45 of them are now under various stages of treatment at the clinic.

On Thursday, one more transperson will get admitted for gender reassignment surgery, which is performed as per Tamil Nadu Government National Health Mission protocols.

According to Dr. Sridhar, plans for breast and penile implantation surgeries, laser hair removal for hirutism and vocal cord tightening are also in the pipeline. The male-to-female conversion is more common and there are many patients waiting for breast implants.

The clinic runs from outpatient no. 4 in the old GRH building from 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday.