Two youths held; jewellery recovered

MADURAI

04 February 2021 22:51 IST

Two youths, who were involved in waylaying crimes in Madurai and Dindigul districts, were arrested on Thursday.

Palamedu police had flagged the two youths riding a motorbike without registration number plate to stop, but the duo sped away. On seeing this, local people gave a chase, nabbed them and brought to the police. Inspector Velumani said the youths confessed to have robbed jewellery weighing five sovereigns from Jesinta, 45, wife of Selvaraj of Kosavapatti in Sanarpatti police station limits, on Wednesday. They used to commit a crime in one place and escape to another and after selling the stolen goods, they would spend the money lavishly till it lasts.

