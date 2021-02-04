Madurai

Two youths held; jewellery recovered

Two youths, who were involved in waylaying crimes in Madurai and Dindigul districts, were arrested on Thursday.

Palamedu police had flagged the two youths riding a motorbike without registration number plate to stop, but the duo sped away. On seeing this, local people gave a chase, nabbed them and brought to the police. Inspector Velumani said the youths confessed to have robbed jewellery weighing five sovereigns from Jesinta, 45, wife of Selvaraj of Kosavapatti in Sanarpatti police station limits, on Wednesday. They used to commit a crime in one place and escape to another and after selling the stolen goods, they would spend the money lavishly till it lasts.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2021 10:52:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/two-youths-held-jewellery-recovered/article33753202.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY