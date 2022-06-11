Two youths hacked to death

Two youths were hacked to death on Friday night near Vachchakarapatti.

The police identified the deceased as K. Sanathakumar, 23, and K. Manikandan, 18, of Thadangam near R.R. Nagar.

The police said that Sanathakumar, who was a mason in Coimbatore, had come to his village three days back. He went out of home with his friend, Manikandan, on Friday and later they were found dead with cut injuries near Thadangam tank.

The police said that the duo had an enmity with one P. Kumar of the same village over theft of cattle.

The police have booked him for the double murder.