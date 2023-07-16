Two youths from Ramanathapuram district killed in road accident near Tirunelveli

July 16, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - Tirunelveli

In a tragic incident, two youths were killed and three others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed against a stationary truck on Nagercoil-Tirunelveli Highway near Nanguneri in the wee hours of July 16.

The deceased were identified as A. Sheik Abdullah (25) and K. Ameer Abbas (25) of Erwadi in Ramanathapuram district.

The injured are M. Ahmed Basha (22), A. Darik (21), A. Syed Azim Basha, all from Erwadi.

The police said that the victims were returning home in Ramanathapuram after offering prayers at a dargah in Kanniyakumari district. Sheik Abdullah was behind the wheel.

When the car was proceeding near Krishnampudur, Abdullah failed to notice the truck which was parked on the left side of the road.

The speeding car dashed against the rear side of the truck at around 1:40 a.m.

In the impact of the collision, the driver and Abbas, who was sitting in the front seat sustained head injuries and were killed onthe spot.

A team of police from Nanguneri police station rescued the injured and rushed them to the Government hospital in Nanguneri.

The police said that the multi-axle truck was carrying electric poles for Tamil Nadu Electricity Board from Thacaulay to Tirunelveli.

As one of the wheels got a flat tyre, the driver, S. Lakshmanan had parked the vehicle and was involved in changing the wheel.

Nanguneri police have registered a case.

