Two youths from Madurai killed in freak accident near Virudhunagar

Their motorbike hits pipe that fell on the road from a cargo vehicle; they fall down and a speeding SUV knocks them down

Published - September 22, 2024 06:54 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

In a freak accident, two youths from Madurai were killed when their bike hit a PVC pipe that fell from a moving cargo vehicle on Sattur-Virudhunagar highway near Vachchakarapatti on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as P. Anbu, 22, of Peikulam and Surya, 20, of Parapathi in Madurai district.

Police said that the youths were returning home after offering prayers at a Mariamman temple in Irukkangudi near Sattur.

When the bike was proceeding near Naduvapatti junction, a PVC pipe that was being carried in the cargo vehicle fell on the road.

The youths who were closely following the vehicle on the bike could not avoid hitting the pipe that was rolling on the road.

Even as the bikers fell down on the road, a speeding SUV that was coming from behind hit them, the police said.

Anbu, who sustained head injuries was killed on the spot. Surya was rushed to the Government Hospital in Sattur. However, he was declared brought dead.

Vachchakarapatti police are on the lookout for the SUV that fled the scene after the accident.

