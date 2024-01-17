ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths drown in waterfall at Kodaikanal

January 17, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Srikrishna L 2193

Two youths drowned while bathing in Anjuveedu waterfalls near Pethuparai at Kodaikanal in Dindigul district on Tuesday.

Police said a group of seven youths, all residents of Kodaikanal, went to the waterfalls near Pethuparai. While they were bathing, two went inside the falls and could not be located due to the gushing water. Their friends alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who rushed to the spot and conducted a search.

Due to poor visibility, they suspended the search and resumed the operation on Wednesday morning and retrieved the bodies of the two youth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police identified the deceased as K. Gokul, 21, and N. Nadeer, 21. The two bodies were sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US