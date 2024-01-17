GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two youths drown in waterfall at Kodaikanal

January 17, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Srikrishna L 2193

Two youths drowned while bathing in Anjuveedu waterfalls near Pethuparai at Kodaikanal in Dindigul district on Tuesday.

Police said a group of seven youths, all residents of Kodaikanal, went to the waterfalls near Pethuparai. While they were bathing, two went inside the falls and could not be located due to the gushing water. Their friends alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who rushed to the spot and conducted a search.

Due to poor visibility, they suspended the search and resumed the operation on Wednesday morning and retrieved the bodies of the two youth.

Police identified the deceased as K. Gokul, 21, and N. Nadeer, 21. The two bodies were sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.