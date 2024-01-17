Two youths drown in waterfall at Kodaikanal

January 17, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Two youths drowned while bathing in Anjuveedu waterfalls near Pethuparai at Kodaikanal in Dindigul district on Tuesday.

Police said a group of seven youths, all residents of Kodaikanal, went to the waterfalls near Pethuparai. While they were bathing, two went inside the falls and could not be located due to the gushing water. Their friends alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who rushed to the spot and conducted a search.

Due to poor visibility, they suspended the search and resumed the operation on Wednesday morning and retrieved the bodies of the two youth.

Police identified the deceased as K. Gokul, 21, and N. Nadeer, 21. The two bodies were sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.