April 04, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - Virudhunagar

Two youths were robbed of their mobile phones and cash by two men who assaulted them with knives in Virudhunagar. According to police, S. Sakthivel (21) of Thalaiyappan Street, was walking at Lakshmi Nagar on Sunday night when he was intercepted by two-bike-borne youths. When one of them tried to snatch his mobile phone, Sakthivel resisted. Later, the other person attacked him with a knife on his head and snatched his phone and ₹400 from his pocket. Virudhunagar West police have registered a case of robbery.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, M.R. Lokesh (18) of Karuppasamy Nagar, was attacked by the suspected same team on Monday afternoon. They attacked him with knife and robbed his mobile phone and ₹470. A case was registered.

In another incident, a woman, T. Sathyadevi (41) of Burma Colony, was robbed off over two sovereigns of gold by a bike-borne robber in Sivakasi on Sunday. The police said the woman was returning after offering prayers at a temple on her bike. She was intercepted by a man, wearing helmet, who snatched her four sovereign gold chain.

However, she managed to hold on to a part of the chain. Sivakasi East Police have registered a case.