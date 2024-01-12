ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths asphyxiated while inspecting UGD in Rajapalayam

January 12, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - RAJAPALAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two employees of a private contractor, Govindaraj, 30, of Perambalur, and John Peter, 32, of Tiruvannamalai, were asphyxiated when they were inspecting a manhole of the underground drainage system under testing in Rajapalayam on Friday evening.

According to police, engineer Govindaraj and labourer John Peter were inspecting the underground drainage, the construction of which was completed recently. The facility is yet to become fully functional.

When Govindaraj and John Peter got into one of the manholes near Malaiyadipatti under Rajapalayam North police station limits, they inhaled obnoxious gas emitted by the underground drainage pipeline and fell unconscious around 6.30 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Alerted by other employees, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and police rushed to the spot and pulled out their bodies.

“The death of the two youths even when the work is not fully completed and under testing is very shocking,” said B. Mariappan, Rajapalayam town secretary of CPI (M).

He charged that the employees were forced to work without proper safety gear. The officials who were responsible for the negligence should be punished, he said and sought a compensation of ₹25 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US