Two youths asphyxiated while inspecting UGD in Rajapalayam

January 12, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - RAJAPALAYAM

Two employees of a private contractor, Govindaraj, 30, of Perambalur, and John Peter, 32, of Tiruvannamalai, were asphyxiated when they were inspecting a manhole of the underground drainage system under testing in Rajapalayam on Friday evening.

According to police, engineer Govindaraj and labourer John Peter were inspecting the underground drainage, the construction of which was completed recently. The facility is yet to become fully functional.

When Govindaraj and John Peter got into one of the manholes near Malaiyadipatti under Rajapalayam North police station limits, they inhaled obnoxious gas emitted by the underground drainage pipeline and fell unconscious around 6.30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alerted by other employees, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and police rushed to the spot and pulled out their bodies.

“The death of the two youths even when the work is not fully completed and under testing is very shocking,” said B. Mariappan, Rajapalayam town secretary of CPI (M).

He charged that the employees were forced to work without proper safety gear. The officials who were responsible for the negligence should be punished, he said and sought a compensation of ₹25 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.