GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two youths asphyxiated while inspecting UGD in Rajapalayam

January 12, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - RAJAPALAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two employees of a private contractor, Govindaraj, 30, of Perambalur, and John Peter, 32, of Tiruvannamalai, were asphyxiated when they were inspecting a manhole of the underground drainage system under testing in Rajapalayam on Friday evening.

According to police, engineer Govindaraj and labourer John Peter were inspecting the underground drainage, the construction of which was completed recently. The facility is yet to become fully functional.

When Govindaraj and John Peter got into one of the manholes near Malaiyadipatti under Rajapalayam North police station limits, they inhaled obnoxious gas emitted by the underground drainage pipeline and fell unconscious around 6.30 p.m.

Alerted by other employees, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and police rushed to the spot and pulled out their bodies.

“The death of the two youths even when the work is not fully completed and under testing is very shocking,” said B. Mariappan, Rajapalayam town secretary of CPI (M).

He charged that the employees were forced to work without proper safety gear. The officials who were responsible for the negligence should be punished, he said and sought a compensation of ₹25 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.