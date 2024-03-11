GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two youths arrested for performing bike stunts on Madurai road

They had uploaded video clippings of their stunts on social media

March 11, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai City Police have arrested two youths, R. Nagavijay, 20, of Teppakulam and M. Muniyasamy, 20, of Mela Anupanadi, for having uploaded on the social media a video clipping of the stunts they had performed with their bikes on a city road.

The Teppakulam police have arrested them for rash riding, endangering human lives, intentional act that could cause death and under the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act.

A statement said that the driving licences of both the riders had been seized from them and handed over to the Regional Transport Officer, Madurai Central, for cancellation of their driving licences for 10 years.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan has also asked the Cyber Crime police to take down their video clipping of bike stunt from the social media so that it did not instigate other youths to indulge in similar stunts.

The Commissioner also warned the youths that registration of first information reports against them would ruin their employment opportunities and asked them to desist from performing such stunts.

